New Strong Sell Stocks for February 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) is a home building and construction company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 28.0% downward over the last 60 days.

3M (MMM - Free Report) is a diversified technology firm with manufacturing operations across the globe and serves diversified customer base. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Cadence Bank (CADE - Free Report) is a provider of banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

