Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q4 Earnings Beat on Lower Expenses

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s ( AMG Quick Quote AMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 economic earnings of $7.28 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03. The bottom line grew 19.3% from the prior-year number. Our estimate for economic earnings per share was $6.45. Results were aided by lower expenses, partly offset by a decline in revenues and a fall in assets under management (AUM) balance. Further, the company had a robust liquidity position. Economic net income was $285.2 million, up 11.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for this metric was $250.4 million. In 2022, economic earnings per share of $20.14 beat the consensus estimate of $19.91 and increased 10.2% year over year. Economic net income was $802.1 million, up 2.9%. Our estimates for economic net income and economic earnings per share were $767.3 million and $13.84, respectively. Revenues & Expenses Decline, AUM Falls
Total revenues in the fourth quarter declined 22% year over year to $539.6 million. Also, the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $599.4 million. Our estimate for total revenues was $562.3 million.
In 2022, total revenues were $2.33 billion, down 3.4%. The top line also missed the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. We had projected it to be $2.35 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $371.3 million, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total expenses decreased 3.3% to $452.4 million. Lower compensation and related expenses and net other expenses largely led to the fall. As of Dec 31, 2022, total AUM was $650.8 billion, which declined 20%. Net client cash outflows in the quarter were $35.4 billion. Our estimate for AUM was $648.5 billion. Capital & Liquidity Position Decent
As of Dec 31, 2022, Affiliated Managers had $429.2 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $908.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2021. The company had $2.54 billion of debt, which increased 1.8% from the Dec 31, 2021 level.
Shareholders’ equity as of Dec 31, 2022, was $3.23 billion compared with $2.79 billion as of Dec 31, 2021. Share Repurchase Update
In the reported quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $130 million.
In addition, AMG entered into a seven-month $225 million accelerated share repurchase program. Our View
Affiliated Managers remains well-positioned for growth on the back of successful partnerships and global distribution capability, along with a diverse product mix. However, substantial intangible assets on the company's balance sheet and the tough operating backdrop are major concerns.
Affiliated Managers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Performance of Other Asset Managers Franklin Resources Inc.’s ( BEN Quick Quote BEN - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The bottom line declined 53% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 52 cents. BEN’s results have been hurt by a decline in revenues and higher expenses. A fall in AUM was another major drag. Nevertheless, the company’s balance sheet position remained robust in the quarter under review. Lazard Ltd.’s ( LAZ Quick Quote LAZ - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of 69 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. The reported figure reflects a decline of 64% on a year-over-year basis. Results were hurt by a decline in revenues. A decrease in AUM balance on net outflows was another headwind. However, the company’s balance sheet position remained robust. Lower expenses aided the results to some extent.
