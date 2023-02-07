Back to top

Company News for Feb 6, 2023

  • Shares of Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) plunged 7.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) rose 2.4% after the company forecast that iPhone sales would likely improve with production returning to normal in China.
  • Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) slid 2.8% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share.
  • The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS - Free Report) shares fell 2.2% as consumer discretionary stocks tanked.

