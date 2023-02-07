We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FirstEnergy (FE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect
FirstEnergy (FE - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 13, after market close. The company had delivered an earnings surprise of 2.6% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
FirstEnergy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from its ongoing investment to strengthen the transmission & distribution operations and fortify the grid.
FirstEnergy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have been impacted by higher operation and maintenance expenses and increase in input costs. Higher average shares outstanding can have a dilutive impact on fourth-quarter earnings.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.92%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.84 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FirstEnergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
FirstEnergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
FirstEnergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, FirstEnergy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
DUK Energy (DUK - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 9, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 16, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.
Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 21, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.72% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.