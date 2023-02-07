Cummins (CMI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cummins (
CMI Quick Quote CMI - Free Report) reported $7.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.8%. EPS of $4.52 for the same period compares to $2.85 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.66, the EPS surprise was -3.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cummins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales-Power System: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year. Net sales-Eliminations: -$1.68 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$1.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%. Net sales-Engine: $2.64 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year. Net sales-Distribution: $2.32 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year. Net sales-Components: $3.10 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +79.3%. Net sales-New Power: $75 million compared to the $62.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +120.6% year over year. Net sales-Engine-Heavy-duty Truck: $966 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $934.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%. Net sales-Engine-Light-duty Automotive: $318 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $464.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.4%. Net sales-Engine-Medium-duty Truck and Bus: $869 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $743.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%. Net Sales-Engine-Off-highway: $485 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $511.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Net Sales- Power System- Generator technologies: $123 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $111.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%. Net Sales- Power System- Industrial: $468 million compared to the $406.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Cummins here>>> Shares of Cummins have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
