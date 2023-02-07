We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
Pre-Markets Open in Red on Recession Fear
We’re starting slowly this week, following a consequential week that saw not only a huge monthly jobs number and the lowest unemployment since 1969, but also saw another Fed interest rate increase — this time +25 bps, indicating this era of rate hikes is grinding to a close. Stocks sold off in the Friday session, but were up for the week overall.
This morning, pre-market futures look to continue selling these recent profits. With no economic prints ahead of the opening bell — and Q4 earnings season still strong but with most marquee names in the rearview mirror — the Dow is -180 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is -30 and the Nasdaq, which has outperformed the field year to date, is -110 points currently.
Even the economic indicators expected this week are of a slightly muted variety: International Trade Deficit, Consumer Credit, Wholesale Inventories, Jobless Claims and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey are all important, but are less likely to move markets -- especially compared to last week’s Fed meeting and labor force numbers.
Next week, we pick it up a little heavier again: January Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers, Empire State and Philly Fed surveys, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization productivity prints, Housing Starts and a new homebuilders’ survey all await us. Currently, the narrative is a “soft landing” for the economy is coming into view; we’ll see if we still feel that way after next week.
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) is out with fiscal Q1 earnings this morning, missing on the bottom line for the second-straight quarter: 85 cents per share was -37% beneath the $1.35 expected in the Zacks consensus, -70% from Q1 totals a year ago (which were, admittedly, historically good). Softer demand lowered meat prices while feedstock remained expensive. Shares are -5% in early trading.
Earnings later this week have some household names: Chipotle (CMG - Free Report) on Tuesday and Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) Wednesday, to name just a couple. PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) and PayPal (PYPL - Free Report) await us on Thursday. For the S&P, we’ve recently completed its fourth positive week in the past five; these numbers coming in complimentary to this soft-landing scenario may help our 2023 winning streak (so far) keep heading in the right direction.