JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $56.73, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.18 billion, down 0.27% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% higher. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.6, so we one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.