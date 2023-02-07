Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed at $308.43, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.31, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.56 billion, up 3.84% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.54, so we one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 2.65 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers