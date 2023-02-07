We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPL (PPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL - Free Report) closed at $28.84, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 4.34% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PPL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 6.89% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note PPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.5.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.