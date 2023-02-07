We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Technology (HTGC) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know
Hercules Technology (HTGC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.67, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 8.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 8.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.32%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Hercules Technology as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.34 million, up 26.04% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Technology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Hercules Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Hercules Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.16.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HTGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.