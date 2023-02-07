We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Exact Sciences (EXAS - Free Report) closed at $67.14, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.
Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company had gained 42.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.32%.
Exact Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of -$0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $519.29 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exact Sciences should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.88% higher. Exact Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.