We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Oceaneering International (OII - Free Report) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services company had gained 19.58% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oceaneering International as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. On that day, Oceaneering International is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 240%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $537.26 million, up 15.12% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oceaneering International should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% lower within the past month. Oceaneering International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Oceaneering International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.39.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.