Compared to Estimates, Simon Property (SPG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Simon Property (SPG - Free Report) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $3.15 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.14, the EPS surprise was +0.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Simon Property performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - Lease income: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
  • Revenue - Management fees and other revenues: $31.85 million versus $28.79 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
  • Revenue - Other income: $80.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $71.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $2.06 compared to the $1.68 average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Simon Property have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


