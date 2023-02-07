Simon Property (SPG) Tops Q4 FFO, Guides '23 Below Expectation

Simon Property Group, Inc.’s ( SPG Quick Quote SPG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 comparable funds from operations (FFO) per share of $3.15 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14. The figure compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s $3.11. This performance was backed by a better-than-expected top line. Results reflect a healthy operating performance and growth in occupancy levels. However, the retail REIT behemoth’s 2023 comparable FFO per share projection was lower than expected. Simon Property generated revenues of $1.399 billion in the quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.366 billion and also increased 5.6% year over year. For the full-year 2022, the comparable FFO per share came in at $11.87, higher than the prior-year tally of $11.44 and also ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.68. This was backed by 3.4% growth in revenues to $5.291 billion. Behind the Headlines
SPG reported revenues from lease income of $1.29 billion, increasing from the prior-year period’s $1.22 billion. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $1.26 billion.
As of Dec 31, 2022, the occupancy for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio came in at 94.9%, up from the 93.4% witnessed as of Dec 31, 2021. We projected the same at 94.6%. The base minimum rent per square foot for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio was $55.13 as of Dec 31, 2022, rising from $53.91 as of Dec 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of 2.3%. The figure also surpassed our estimate of $54.82. Simon Property’s total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $715.7 million, declining 2.6% from the prior-year quarter. The domestic property net operating income (NOI) increased 5.8% year over year, while the portfolio NOI climbed 6.3%. Balance Sheet Position
Simon Property exited 2022 with $7.8 billion of liquidity. This comprised $1.3 billion of cash in hand, including its share of joint-venture cash, and $6.5 billion of available capacity under the company’s revolving credit facilities.
Guidance
For 2023, Simon Property projects comparable FFO per share in the range of $11.70-$11.95. This is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.12.
Dividend
Concurrent with its fourth-quarter earnings release, Simon Property announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid out on Mar 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on Mar 10, 2023.
Currently, SPG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Upcoming Earnings Releases
We now look forward to the earnings releases of other retail REITs like
Federal Realty Investment Trust ( FRT Quick Quote FRT - Free Report) , Kimco Realty Corporation ( KIM Quick Quote KIM - Free Report) and Regency Centers Corporation ( REG Quick Quote REG - Free Report) . While Federal Realty is slated to report on Feb 8, Kimco Realty and Regency Centers are scheduled to come up with its results on Feb 9. Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
Image: Shutterstock
Simon Property (SPG) Tops Q4 FFO, Guides '23 Below Expectation
Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (SPG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 comparable funds from operations (FFO) per share of $3.15 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14. The figure compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s $3.11.
This performance was backed by a better-than-expected top line. Results reflect a healthy operating performance and growth in occupancy levels. However, the retail REIT behemoth’s 2023 comparable FFO per share projection was lower than expected.
Simon Property generated revenues of $1.399 billion in the quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.366 billion and also increased 5.6% year over year.
For the full-year 2022, the comparable FFO per share came in at $11.87, higher than the prior-year tally of $11.44 and also ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.68. This was backed by 3.4% growth in revenues to $5.291 billion.
Behind the Headlines
SPG reported revenues from lease income of $1.29 billion, increasing from the prior-year period’s $1.22 billion. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $1.26 billion.
As of Dec 31, 2022, the occupancy for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio came in at 94.9%, up from the 93.4% witnessed as of Dec 31, 2021. We projected the same at 94.6%.
The base minimum rent per square foot for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio was $55.13 as of Dec 31, 2022, rising from $53.91 as of Dec 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of 2.3%. The figure also surpassed our estimate of $54.82.
Simon Property’s total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $715.7 million, declining 2.6% from the prior-year quarter. The domestic property net operating income (NOI) increased 5.8% year over year, while the portfolio NOI climbed 6.3%.
Balance Sheet Position
Simon Property exited 2022 with $7.8 billion of liquidity. This comprised $1.3 billion of cash in hand, including its share of joint-venture cash, and $6.5 billion of available capacity under the company’s revolving credit facilities.
Guidance
For 2023, Simon Property projects comparable FFO per share in the range of $11.70-$11.95. This is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.12.
Dividend
Concurrent with its fourth-quarter earnings release, Simon Property announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid out on Mar 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on Mar 10, 2023.
Currently, SPG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Simon Property Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Simon Property Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Simon Property Group, Inc. Quote
Upcoming Earnings Releases
We now look forward to the earnings releases of other retail REITs like Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT - Free Report) , Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM - Free Report) and Regency Centers Corporation (REG - Free Report) . While Federal Realty is slated to report on Feb 8, Kimco Realty and Regency Centers are scheduled to come up with its results on Feb 9.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.