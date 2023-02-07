Back to top

Company News for Feb 7, 2023

  • Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN - Free Report) dropped 4.6% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 per share.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) dropped 1.8% on the broader tech slump.
  • Shares of CNA Financial Corporation (CNA - Free Report) rose 2.2% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share.
  • Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA - Free Report) shares advanced 2.5% after a U.S. jury on Friday said that Elon Musk and his company were not liable for misleading investors based on a 2018 tweet.

