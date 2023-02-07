Back to top

DuPont de Nemours (DD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, DuPont de Nemours (DD - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.1 billion, down 27.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion, representing a surprise of +0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DuPont de Nemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Electronics & Industrial/Elect. & Imaging: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales-Corporate: $264 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $258.14 million.
  • Net sales-Water & Protection/Safety & Const: $1.50 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA - Water & Protection/Safety & Construction: $360 million versus $329.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA - Electronics & Industrial/Electronics & Imaging: $407 million compared to the $418.48 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


