OneMain (OMF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, OneMain Holdings (OMF - Free Report) reported revenue of $891 million, up 13.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.56, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $893.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50, the EPS surprise was +4.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OneMain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-off ratio: 6.88% compared to the 7.11% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Insurance: $111 million compared to the $114.28 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Investment: $22 million compared to the $16.66 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total other revenues: $169 million compared to the $165.62 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses: $487 million compared to the $480.33 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $891 million versus $896.86 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Other income: $24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.25 million.

Shares of OneMain have returned +16.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


