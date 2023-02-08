TransDigm Group Incorporated ( TDG Quick Quote TDG - Free Report) has reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 by 6.3%. The bottom line improved by a solid 52.7% from the prior-year reported figure of $3 per share.
TransDigm (TDG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, '23 EPS View Up
TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG - Free Report) has reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 by 6.3%. The bottom line improved by a solid 52.7% from the prior-year reported figure of $3 per share.
Barring one-time items, the company has reported GAAP earnings of $3.33 per share compared with $1.96 generated in the year-ago quarter.
Sales
Net sales amounted to $1,397 million in the fiscal first quarter, a 17% increase from $1,194 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,364 million by 2.4%.
Operating Results
The gross profit for the quarter was $793 million, a 20% increase from the year-ago quarter’s $661 million.
The income from continuing operations increased 40.5% year over year to $229 million. The increase in the income from continuing operations was primarily due to a rise in net sales and a favorable sales mix.
Financial Position
TransDigm’s cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022, were $3,288 million, up from $3,001 million as of Sep 30, 2022.
At the end of the fiscal first quarter, TDG’s long-term debt was $19.38 billion compared with $19.37 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.
Cash from operating activities amounted to $377 million for the fiscal first quarter compared with $279 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2022.
Guidance
TransDigm has updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2023. The company expects sales of $6,070-$6,240 million compared with the prior mentioned $5,990-$6,190 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s full-year sales, pegged at $6.05 billion, is lower than the company’s guided range.
The company also expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $21.47-$22.87 per share, up from the prior stated $20.68-$22.08 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its full-year earnings is pegged at $21.66 per share, lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
TransDigm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
