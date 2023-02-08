Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Catalent (CTLT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Catalent (CTLT - Free Report) reported $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of +2.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Catalent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - Pharma and Consumer Health: $570 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $557.28 million.
  • Revenue - Biologics: $580 million versus $550.71 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment EBITDA - Pharma and Consumer Health: $135 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.48 million.
  • Segment EBITDA - Biologics: $181 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $143.92 million.

Shares of Catalent have returned +39.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


