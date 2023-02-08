In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
OSW and ELF are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth stock strategist for Zacks and he has located two more stocks for your radar screen. The first one is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) and Brian tells us that this is not a stock for woodland creatures, but rather for eyes, lips and face. ELF has posted back to back beat and raise quarters and Brian loves to see that.
OneSpaWorld (OSW - Free Report) is an operator of spa’s on cruise ships and this stock has really started to recover following the lack of people on cruise ships following COVID. Brian points out that expectations are rising for this stock so he would not be surprised to see this stock return to pre-pandemic highs.