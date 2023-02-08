In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
NRG Energy Inc. (NRG - Free Report) is engaged in the production, sale and delivery of energy and energy products and services. NRG Energy's operation continues to expand through organic and inorganic initiatives. NRG Energy’s diverse customer base and retention of customers for a longer period increases the predictability of earnings. It aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. NRG rewards shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. The utility is strengthening its balance sheet through proper debt management. Year-to-date, shares of NGR have outperformed the industry. NRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. NRG Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.