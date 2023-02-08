We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $171.06, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 7.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.
Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of $4.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.13 billion, down 28.81% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 63.67% lower. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Moderna is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 145.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.55.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.