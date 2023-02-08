We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Jabil (JBL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL - Free Report) closed at $83.44, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 15.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 14.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.09 billion, up 7.17% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $34.49 billion, which would represent changes of +9.41% and +3.04%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.88, which means Jabil is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.82 at yesterday's closing price.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.