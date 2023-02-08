We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.95, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.8% lower within the past month. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Investors should also note Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.51, so we one might conclude that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that FUTU currently has a PEG ratio of 8.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FUTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
