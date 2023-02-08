We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Instructure Holdings (INST - Free Report) closed at $27.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the education technology company had gained 13.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 6.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.
Instructure Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2023. On that day, Instructure Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.31 million, up 9.69% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Instructure Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Instructure Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.51.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.