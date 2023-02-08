We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.57, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 10.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.64, down 135.36% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.13% higher. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.