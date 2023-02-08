Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Chipotle (CMG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.18 billion, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.29, compared to $5.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion, representing a surprise of -2.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chipotle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales: 5.6% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 7.1%.
  • Total restaurants: 3187 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3197.1.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants-Opened: 100 versus 113.75 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Food and beverage revenue: $2.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • Delivery service revenue: $16.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.4%.

Shares of Chipotle have returned +17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


