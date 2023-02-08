Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vertex (VRTX) Q4 Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) reported $2.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $3.76 for the same period compares to $3.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion, representing a surprise of +0.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vertex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues by Product -Orkambi: $111 million compared to the $104.17 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.5% year over year.
  • Revenues by Product- Symdeko: $34 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $29.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -57.5%.
  • Revenues by Product- Trikafta: $2.02 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.4% year over year.
  • Revenues by Product -Kalydeco: $136 million compared to the $124.71 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product revenues, net: $2.30 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

Shares of Vertex have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


