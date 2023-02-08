Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) reported $423.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $416.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05, the EPS surprise was +40.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exelixis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Collaboration services revenues: $8.42 million versus $45.04 million estimated by 12 analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net product: $377.42 million versus $376.43 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.7% change.
  • Revenues- Net product -Cabometyx: $372.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $368.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.
  • Revenues- Net product -Cometriq: $4.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.5%.
  • Revenues- License: $38.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -71.4%.

Shares of Exelixis have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


