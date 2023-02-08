Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Feb 8, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) soared 12.2% after the company said it would finish testing its project "Ernie Bot" in March.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) jumped 5.1% on tech stocks doing well.
  • Shares of Linde plc (LIN - Free Report) rose 4.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 per share.
  • Chevron Corporation’s (CVX - Free Report) shares advanced 2.6% as energy prices went up.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) - free report >>

Linde plc (LIN) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy semiconductor