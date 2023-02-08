Back to top

Uber (UBER) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) reported $8.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 49%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21, the EPS surprise was +238.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Bookings - Total: $30.75 billion versus $30.57 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Gross Bookings - Delivery: $14.32 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $14.18 billion.
  • Gross Bookings - Mobility: $14.89 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $14.67 billion.
  • Gross Bookings - Freight: $1.54 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Trips: 2104 compared to the 2072.62 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs): 131 versus 132.42 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Take Rate - Delivery (ANR take rate): 20.5% versus 19.73% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Take Rate - Mobility: 27.8% compared to the 27.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Mobility Revenue: $4.14 billion compared to the $3.98 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +81.6% year over year.
  • Freight Revenue: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.6% year over year.
  • Delivery Revenue: $2.93 billion compared to the $2.82 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility: $1.01 billion versus $965.27 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Uber have returned +24.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


