This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts
Earnings season is still busy as hundreds of companies are expected to report earnings this week. Which ones should you be watching?
These 5 companies are in different industries including entertainment, fintech, travel and retail, but they’re companies that Wall Street will be tuning into.
Several of them have excellent earnings surprise track records as well. That hasn’t been easy to do during the pandemic.
Will they keep their earnings surprise track records intact another quarter?
1. Walt Disney & Company (DIS - Free Report)
Disney has a choppy earnings surprise track record. It’s coming off a big miss last quarter and has missed 2 out of 4 quarters.
Shares have fallen over 23% in the last year but Disney still isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 28.5.
Disney also still isn’t paying a dividend.
Will an earnings beat be a catalyst for Disney shares?
2. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL - Free Report)
PayPal has beat 3 quarters in a row. It has only missed 2 times in the last 5 years which is a great record given the pandemic.
Shares of PayPal have fallen 35% in the last year and have round-tripped back to their pre-pandemic levels. Over the last 5 years shares are up just 14.4%, that’s underperforming the S&P 500 during the same time which is up 56.9%.
PayPal shares are now more attractively priced, with a forward P/E of 17.3.
Is this a buying opportunity in PayPal?
3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report)
Hilton has beat 4 quarters in a row as travel has picked up steam. The Zacks Consensus for 2023 is calling for $5.48, which is more than double Hilton’s 2021 earnings of $2.08.
Shares of Hilton were up 81.4% in the last 5 years, beating the S&P 500 which gained 56.9% during that time.
Hilton isn’t cheap. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 26.7.
Is it too late to buy the hotel stocks like Hilton?
4. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR - Free Report)
Tapestry, a specialty retailer which owns Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, has beat on earnings 10 quarters in a row. It has only missed twice in the last 5 years. That’s an incredible streak during the pandemic.
Shares of Tapestry are up 16% over the last year but are still cheap with a forward P/E of 12.3.
Should Tapestry be on your short list?
5. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE - Free Report)
Expedia has beat on earnings three out of the last four quarters. Travel has momentum. Expedia’s earnings are expected to rise another 24% in 2023.
But shares of Expedia are down 37% in the last year. They’re now cheap, with a forward P/E of 12.9.
Should value investors have Expedia on their watch list?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of EXPE in her Zacks Value Investor portfolio.]