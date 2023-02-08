We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $223.88, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 2.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $5.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.78 billion, up 33.9% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.97% lower. Pioneer Natural Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pioneer Natural Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.
Meanwhile, PXD's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PXD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PXD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.