Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) closed at $53.39, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the egg producer had gained 1.19% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $6 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 640.74%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.96% higher. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.72.
We can also see that CALM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.16 at yesterday's closing price.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.