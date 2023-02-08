We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) closed at $81.70, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 21.58% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.27, down 18.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.18 billion, down 9.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.21% lower. Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.2. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.2.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.