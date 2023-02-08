We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPL (PPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
PPL (PPL - Free Report) closed at $28.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 4.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.
PPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 6.89% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher within the past month. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.46.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
