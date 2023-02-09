We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) closed at $112.61, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 10.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Digital Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion, up 9.13% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. Digital Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Digital Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.
It is also worth noting that DLR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DLR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.