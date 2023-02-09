Compared to Estimates, Disney (DIS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, Walt Disney (
DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $23.51 billion, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.34 billion, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Disney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Number of paid subscriber - Disney+: 161.8 million compared to the 157 million average estimate based on four analysts. Number of paid subscriber - SVOD Only: 43.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 43.93 million. Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Live TV + SVOD: $87.90 compared to the $89.83 average estimate based on three analysts. Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+: $3.93 versus $4.25 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue - Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution - Direct-to-Consumer: $5.31 billion versus $5.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Revenue - Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution - Content Sales/Licensing and Other: $2.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%. Direct-to-Consumer -TV/SVOD distribution and other: $170 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $144.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +51.8%. Revenue-Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: $8.74 billion compared to the $7.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.8% year over year. Linear Networks - Other: $269 million versus $201.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Direct-to-Consumer - Subscription fees: $4.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%. Direct-to-Consumer - Advertising: $897 million compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year. Revenues-Parks and Resorts-Consumer Products: $1.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. View all Key Company Metrics for Disney here>>> Shares of Disney have returned +16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
