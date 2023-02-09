Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 9, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) plummeted 23.6% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 per share.
  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) fell 2.1% on the broader tech slump.
  • Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) jumped 5.5% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share, crushing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21 per share.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc.’s (ENPH - Free Report) shares declined 4.2% as utility stocks tanked.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - free report >>

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) - free report >>

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) - free report >>

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - free report >>

Published in

communications transportation utilities