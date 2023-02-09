Back to top

PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) reported $28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $1.67 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.85 billion, representing a surprise of +4.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PepsiCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $1.48 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenue-FLNA: $7.71 billion versus $7.10 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25% change.
  • Net Revenue-QFNA: $1.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.
  • Net Revenue-PI-Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $2.01 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Net Revenue-PepsiCo Beverages North America: $8.11 billion versus $7.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Net Revenue-PI-Europe: $4.26 billion versus $4.10 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Net Revenue-Latin America Foods: $3.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.

Shares of PepsiCo have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


