Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Philip Morris (PM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.15 billion, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.39, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.48 billion, representing a surprise of +8.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Philip Morris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues-Latin America & Canada: $536 million compared to the $466.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
  • Net revenues-Middle East & Africa: $924 million compared to the $881.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Eastern Europe / EEMA: $992 million versus $564.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Net revenues- South & Southeast Asia / Asia: $1.10 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $973.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
  • Net revenues- European Union / EU: $2.89 billion compared to the $2.84 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.
  • Net revenues-East Asia & Australia: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Wellness and Healthcare: $72 million versus $81.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Philip Morris here>>>

Shares of Philip Morris have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise