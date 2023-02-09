Astrazeneca (AZN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Astrazeneca (
AZN Quick Quote AZN - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.21 billion, down 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.4 billion, representing a surprise of -1.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Astrazeneca performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Product Sales - Other- Synagis- Total: $194 million compared to the $122.62 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year. Product Sales - Respiratory - Fasenra-Total: $381 million compared to the $372.74 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Product Sales - Oncology- Koselugo- Total World Sales: $58 million versus $56.79 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +70.6% change. Product Sales - Other- Nexium - Total: $300 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $306.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Breztri- Total World Sales: $116 million compared to the $108.39 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.9% year over year. Product Sales - CVRM- Seloken/Toprol-XL-Total: $157 million compared to the $223.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.3% year over year. Product Sales - CVRM- Bydureon -Total: $73 million versus $72.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change. Product Sales - Oncology- Zoladex -Total: $210 million compared to the $230.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.5% year over year. Product Sales - Oncology- Faslodex- Total: $74 million versus $90.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.7% change. Product Sales - Oncology- Casodex -Total: $16 million versus $20.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.3% change. Product Sales - Oncology- Iressa -Total: $24 million versus $30.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.4% change. Product Sales - Oncology-Tagrisso -Total: $1.34 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Astrazeneca here>>> Shares of Astrazeneca have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
