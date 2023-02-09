We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Antero Resources (AR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Antero Resources (AR - Free Report) closed at $26.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.75% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 7.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Antero Resources as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 89.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.64 billion, down 31.32% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.59% lower within the past month. Antero Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Antero Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.03, so we one might conclude that Antero Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.