New Strong Sell Stocks for February 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Genasys (GNSS - Free Report) is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.0% downward over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank (IBCP - Free Report) is a bank holding company which through its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

