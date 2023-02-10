Back to top

Kellogg (K) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kellogg (K - Free Report) reported $3.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 billion, representing a surprise of +4.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kellogg performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-North America-Internal business-volume impact-YoY change: 1.7% compared to the 1.23% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales-North America-Internal business-Price / mix impact-YoY change: 13.3% versus 9.83% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales-Europe-Internal business-volume impact-YoY change: -0.6% versus -5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales-Europe-Internal business-price / mix impact-YoY change: 8.9% versus 9.67% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales-Europe-Forex impact-YoY change: -9.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -11.5%.
  • Total Reported growth: 12% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.18%.
  • Net sales-Latin America-Internal business-price / mix impact-YoY change: 23.9% compared to the 14.33% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales-Latin America-Forex impact-YoY change: 2.6% compared to the 3.17% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales-Latin America: $296 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $269.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.8%.
  • Net sales-Europe: $561 million versus $540.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
  • Net sales- North America: $2.26 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
  • Net sales-AMEA: $717 million versus $674.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.

Shares of Kellogg have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


