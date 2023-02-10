Compared to Estimates, AbbVie (ABBV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, AbbVie (
ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.12 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.60, compared to $3.31 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.35 billion, representing a surprise of -1.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.54.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AbbVie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue-Venclexta-United States: $269 million versus $269.60 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. Revenue-Imbruvica-International: $274 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $272.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%. Revenue-Mavyret-United States: $193 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $196.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%. Revenue-Mavyret-International: $187 million versus $200.65 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.7% change. Net Product Sales-Venclexta: $516 million compared to the $528.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. Net Product Sales-Imbruvica: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.5% year over year. Immunology-Skyrizi-Total: $1.58 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +76.1% year over year. Rinvoq- Total: $770 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $867.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.9%. Hematologic Oncology-Total: $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%. Immunology-Total: $7.93 billion compared to the $8 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year. Neuroscience- Total: $1.71 billion versus $1.90 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Other Neuroscience- Total: $61 million versus $132.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.7% change. View all Key Company Metrics for AbbVie here>>> Shares of AbbVie have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
