We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gaming ETF (BJK) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 40% from its 52-week low of $31.47 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
BJK in Focus
VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF provides investors with exposure to companies involved in casinos and casino hotels, sports betting, lottery services, gaming services, gaming technology and equipment. It charges 65 bps in annual fees (see: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The gaming corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given improving industry fundamentals. The reopening of operations in the Chinese gambling hub of Macau has reinstilled confidence among casino companies. Additionally, the rounds of better-than-expected earnings results and surge in travel demand are driving the entertainment stocks higher.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, BJK has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.