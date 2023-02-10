Back to top

Company News for Feb 10, 2023

  • Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (CRM - Free Report) rose 2.4% after reports emerged that hedge fund Third Point LLC owns a stake in the company.
  • Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID - Free Report) plunged 10.6% after the EV maker said Thursday that certain versions of its Air electric luxury sedan will be available at discounted credit.
  • Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) plummeted 17% after CEO and founder Max Levchin announced layoffs equalling 19% of the workforce.
  • Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL - Free Report) shares declined 4.4% as its downward spiral caused by the chatbot malfunction continued.

