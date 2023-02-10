We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CorEnergy (CORR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CorEnergy (CORR - Free Report) closed at $1.68 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CorEnergy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CorEnergy to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 392.86%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CorEnergy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CorEnergy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CorEnergy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.32, so we one might conclude that CorEnergy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
