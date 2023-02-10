We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) closed at $0.91, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%.
Entera Bio Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Entera Bio Ltd. is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 157.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.1 million, down 41.18% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Entera Bio Ltd.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Entera Bio Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ENTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.